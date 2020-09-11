What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime & Criterion this week

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

In a normal world, The Devil All the Time would have benefited from a big splashy TIFF premiere before hitting Netflix a few days later — it’s a practice that Netflix has used for the last few editions of the Toronto International Film Festival to (usually) great success. Alas, this is not a normal world, and Antonio Campos’s star-studded adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s novel hits Netflix with somewhat less pomp and circumstance than one would expect. Tom Holland stars as a young man in post-WWII Ohio who finds himself surrounded with unsavory characters; Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke and Robert Pattinson co-star.

Canadian-born, U.K.-based comedian Katherine Ryan stars in The Duchess, a dark comedy that has garnered mainly negative reviews thus far. It premieres today alongside season 2 of the French comedy series Family Business and the Mexican family comedy Dad Wanted. A little later this week you can stream season 3 of Ancient Aliens (Sept. 15), season 4 of Beyond Scared Straight (Sept. 15), season 3 of Baby (Sept. 16) and a new special from Michael McIntyre (Sept. 14).

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Golden Girls (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has your reckless binge needs covered by dropping all seasons of The Golden Girls (Sept. 14) and Bones (Sept. 15). That’s about it for Amazon this week, but the hourly value of that drop is hard to beat.

New on Crave

We Are Who We Are (new on Crave)

Fans of superhero tales that are champing at the bit for more caped adventures can rely on Crave, which drops season 8 of Arrow and season 7 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D today. On Sept. 12 you can catch the premiere of Coastal Elites, the first official COVID-19 themed bit of narrative business to see release. Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson and Kaitlyn Dever star in the remotely-shot show focusing on five “coastal elites” (people living in either L.A. or New York) navigating the pandemic. On Sept. 14, the first episode of The Third Day airs on HBO and subsequently on Crave; the mini-series stars Katherine Waterston and Jude Law and is designed as a three-part extravaganza, the middle of which is being touted as a “large-scale, immersive theatre event.” Also premiering on Sept. 14 is the first episode of We Are Who We Are, a Luca Guadagnino-directed series set on a military base in Italy. Chloe Sevigny and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi star.

Movie-wise, it’s a Canadian-heavy release week with Jeff Barnaby’s zombie movie Blood Quantum, Louise Archambault’s Il pleuvait des oiseaux (Sept. 17), Aisling Chin-Yee’s The Rest of Us (Sept. 15) and Joey Klein’s drug addiction drama Castle in the Ground (Sept. 16) all premiering on the service this week. (In fact, all these directors are Montrealers or former Montrealers!) In non-Canadian news, you can also stream Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy (Sept. 12), starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, as well as the Roger Ailes documentary Divide & Conquer (Sept. 14).

New on Criterion Channel

La Ciénaga (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion showcases the work of Albert Brooks this week with a five-film retrospective (only The Muse and Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World, his two weakest, are missing) of the comedian’s directorial efforts. On Wednesday, you can stream three films from Lucrecia Martel. ■

