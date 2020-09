The speech will introduce the government’s direction and goals, and outline how it will work to achieve them.

Julie Payette, the 29th Governor General of Canada is delivering the Throne Speech live right now in the Senate. The purpose of the speech is to introduce the government’s direction and goals, and outline how it will work to achieve them. You can watch the speech live below.

Watch live: @GGJuliePayette delivers the #ThroneSpeech in the @SenateCA. https://t.co/UzsmKdxIA9 — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) September 23, 2020 WATCH LIVE: 29th Governor General of Canada Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate of Canada

For more news coverage, please visit our News section.