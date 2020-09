“Do you take us for imbeciles?”

Sugar Sammy has just shared a video from his TV show Ces gars-là wherein his (autobiographical) character tangles with an organization meant to be the Office Québécois de la langue française (OQLF). This is in reaction to his “controversial” commentary about the announcement yesterday that the OQLF is getting a $5-million investment to enforce language laws in small businesses.

Pour mes nouveaux «fans»… pic.twitter.com/7VJt7ZBcIw — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) September 23, 2020 Sugar Sammy on the Office Québécois de la langue française (OQLF), from his TV show Ces gars-là

For more about Sugar Sammy, please visit his website.

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit Comedy section.