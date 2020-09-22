Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) adds $5-million to budget

This will double the number of inspectors working to enforce Bill 101.

The Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) has added an additional $5-million to its budget in order to create 50 new positions. This will double the number of inspectors working to enforce Bill 101, to “increase efforts to protect the French language,” and will target small and medium-sized businesses. Simon Jolin-Barrette, the Minister Responsible for the French Language, confirmed that the budget also included the opening of three new offices within its eight existing offices, in Laval, Longueuil and Drummondville.

