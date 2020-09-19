Would have preferred Idris Elba, but this is still a solid choice.

The Evening Standard reported earlier today that Tom Hardy has been cast as the next James Bond. The announcement was apparently only supposed to be made in November, however the news was leaked early by The Vulcan Reporter. Hardy will replace Daniel Craig as 007 after No Time to Die, which is supposed to be released Nov. 26.

Tom Hardy has reportedly been cast as the next James Bond to replace Daniel Craig 🍸 👀 https://t.co/4pKSUI8Aly — Evening Standard (@standardnews) September 19, 2020 Tom Hardy cast as next James Bond!

Other actors in contention to replace Daniel Craig as Bond, aside from Idris Elba, were Richard Madden, Robert Pattinson and Tom Hiddleston.

