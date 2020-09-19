Tom Hardy cast as next James Bond!

The Evening Standard reported earlier today that Tom Hardy has been cast as the next James Bond. The announcement was apparently only supposed to be made in November, however the news was leaked early by The Vulcan Reporter. Hardy will replace Daniel Craig as 007 after No Time to Die, which is supposed to be released Nov. 26.
Other actors in contention to replace Daniel Craig as Bond, aside from Idris Elba, were Richard Madden, Robert Pattinson and Tom Hiddleston.
