The Incas, Treasures of Peru continues at Pointe-à-Callière till Oct. 4

There’s still time to visit The Incas, Treasures of Peru, the temporary exhibition at Montreal museum of archaeology and history Pointe-à-Callière. The exhibition, which allows visitors to experience the Incas’ incredible cultural legacy by showcasing almost 300 pieces including jewellery, vases, clothing, textiles, feather creations and more, is on until Oct. 4. For more information and to book your ticket, please visit the museum website.

“With its aura of mystery, the Inca civilization evokes a world of dreams… But what do we really know about them? To uncover the secrets of the Inca Empire, its origins and its legacy, and to showcase its highly refined artistic practices, Pointe-à-Callière presents the exhibition The Incas, Treasures of Peru. From prehistory to the contemporary era, the Museum invites the public to explore the captivating world of ancient cultures of Peru through the Inca civilization, who were at once the heirs and bequeathers of some of the most fertile customs and exquisite craftsmanship in the world.” –Pointe-à-Callière

Pointe-à-Callière’s other temporary exhibition, Into the Wonder Room, is on until Jan. 10, 2021.

