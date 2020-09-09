See the complete POP Montreal 2020 show schedule here

POP Montreal 2020

Mike Shabb, Maryze and Alex Nicol

Music

by CultMTL

Coming to a venue, backyard, rooftop and laptop near you, Sept. 23 to 27.

The 2020 hybrid edition of the POP Montreal music festival is happening from Sept. 23 to 27, with in-person shows at music venues, in back alleys, rooftops and backyards, as well as shows that are exclusively live-streaming on the Funhouse 2.0 website. There will be additional film screenings, art exhibitions and panel discussions TBA, as well as the annual Puces POP artisan sale, which is taking place outdoors this year.

Check out the festival’s first line-up reveal here, and see the complete POP Montreal 2020 schedule below:

WEDNESDAY SEP 23
La Fièvre  – duo art pop 
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 2:15 pm show 2:30 pm) $5

Sara-Danielle  – electro pop 
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5

Waahli – Afro-Carribean franglais rap 
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5

Beaver Sheppard – cook/painter/musician 
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm)
$5

La Force – seductive nocturnal songs
secret location (doors 8 pm show 8:30 pm) $10

Kayla Diamond – top 20 on Canadian billboard 
Le Ministère (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $5

Aramis – dancy french electro pop + wine
Terrace Boxerman’s (5 pm to 7 pm)  show +  wine tasting  $65

 Live stream only :
Housepanther – power pop/slacker rock (3:30 pm)

Lou Canon – pop-noir (5 pm) 

Amaka Queenette – melancholic soul (7 pm)

Strange Froots – Black queer chill soul (8:30 pm) co-presented with Vans

THURSDAY SEP 24
Alex Nicol – romantic singer-songwriter
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30pm) $5

Sasha Cay –  idiosyncratic folk-pop 
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5

Penny Diving – basement dream pop 
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5

Eve Parker Finley – creating ambient sonic space
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5

Hanorah  – soulful folk rocker
Rialto Theatre (doors 4:30 pm show 5 pm) $5

Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoq opera songs 
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6 pm show 6:30 pm) $10
co-presented with SiriusXM – Série Découvertes  

Janette King – producer vocalist multi-instrumentalist 
+ Maryze (wth special guest Backxwash)– Stormy-sweet bilingual alt-pop
+ Alicia Clara – dreamy synthpop
secret location (doors 7:15 pm show 7:30 pm) $10, co-presented with Hot Tramp

Land of Talk – stream of consciousness rock
Theatre Rialto (doors 8:30 show 9 pm) $10

Live stream only :
Boyhood –  experimental pop music (2:30 pm)

Emily Rockarts – eloquent indie pop (4 pm)

Mother Tongue – psyche rock! (5:30 pm)

Hex – Riot Grrrl (7 pm)

Mike Shabb – the future of rap québ   
8 pm / co-presented by Vans

FRIDAY SEP 25
Laroie – ambient soul pop 
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30 pm) $5

Fwonte – kompa moderne 
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5

Li’l Andy – country crooner and Cohen student.
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5

Tyleen – hip hop swagger 
Clubhouse Rialto (3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5

Thanya Iyer – pizzicato jazz pop
Theatre Rialto (doors 4:30 pm show 5 pm) $5

thaïs – sparkling pop francais 
Ursa back alley (doors 6pm  show 6:30 pm) $5

Clerel – classic r&b SOLD OUT
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm) $5

Antoine Corriveau – the dark prophet of French folk-rock SOLD OUT
Ursa back alley (doors 7:15 pm show 7:30 pm) $5

KALLITECHNIS – Parc-Ex soul 
+ IAMNOTMYSTORY
secret location (doors 7 pm show 7:30 pm) $5

Motel Raphael – sweet melodies and harmonies 
Le Ministère (doors 7:30 pm show 8 pm) $5

Flore Laurentienne – cinematic orchestral bliss – SOLD OUT
Théâtre Rialto (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $10

Live stream only :
So Sus – forward field bass music (2:30 pm)

Bodywash – dream pop (4 pm) co-presented by Vans

SATURDAY SEP 26
Nora Toutain – Franco-Moroccan soul
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30 pm) $5

Paradis Artificiel – experimental electronic pop SOLD OUT
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5

NOVEMBER – bombastic emotional theatre
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 3:15 show 3:30 pm) $5

MARIE-PIERRE ARTHUR –  musicienne incontournable 
Secret Show (5 pm) free

Anachnid – dream weaving trap 
Clubhouse Rialto – doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm 5 $

Marthe Halvorsen – dreamy folk pop from Norway 
Ursa (ruelle) – doors 1:45 pm show 2 pm 5 $

Artemisia  – bedroom pop 
Ursa back alley (doors 3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5

Gus Englehorn – surreal garage-pop 
Ursa back alley (doors 4:45 show 5pm) $5

Backxwash – mind-blowing metal rap SOLD OUT
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30)

Victime – no wave 
Ursa back alley (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm) $5
SiriusXM présentent – Série Découvertes

Plants & Animals – plants make jazz SOLD OUT
Le Ministère (doors 7:30 pm show 8 pm)

Lido Pimienta – ecstatic electric cumbia
Théâtre Rialto (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $10

Live stream only
Jaywood – psychedelic funk pop (2:30 pm)

No Joy – late 90s alternative dream (4 pm) 

Pancake – sugary post glam (4:30 pm)

Cedric Noel – folk rock (5 pm)

Wolfcastle – 23-year-old Mi’kmaq rapper (7 pm)

Zinnia – Kate Bush meets Meatloaf (8:30 pm) 

Larry Achiampong – London based multidisciplinary colonial deconstructor (10 pm)
co-presented with PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art 

SUNDAY SEPT. 27
Live stream only
Marissa Burnwell – endearing indie singer-songwriter  (5 pm)

Yves Jarvis – nature free jazz (6 pm)

Alphabet Of Wrongdoing – Jewish liturgical redux (9 pm)

