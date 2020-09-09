See the complete POP Montreal 2020 show schedule here

The 2020 hybrid edition of the POP Montreal music festival is happening from Sept. 23 to 27, with in-person shows at music venues, in back alleys, rooftops and backyards, as well as shows that are exclusively live-streaming on the Funhouse 2.0 website. There will be additional film screenings, art exhibitions and panel discussions TBA, as well as the annual Puces POP artisan sale, which is taking place outdoors this year.
Check out the festival’s first line-up reveal here, and see the complete POP Montreal 2020 schedule below:
WEDNESDAY SEP 23
La Fièvre – duo art pop
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 2:15 pm show 2:30 pm) $5
Sara-Danielle – electro pop
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5
Waahli – Afro-Carribean franglais rap
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5
Beaver Sheppard – cook/painter/musician
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm)
$5
La Force – seductive nocturnal songs
secret location (doors 8 pm show 8:30 pm) $10
Kayla Diamond – top 20 on Canadian billboard
Le Ministère (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $5
Aramis – dancy french electro pop + wine
Terrace Boxerman’s (5 pm to 7 pm) show + wine tasting $65
Live stream only :
Housepanther – power pop/slacker rock (3:30 pm)
Lou Canon – pop-noir (5 pm)
Amaka Queenette – melancholic soul (7 pm)
Strange Froots – Black queer chill soul (8:30 pm) co-presented with Vans
THURSDAY SEP 24
Alex Nicol – romantic singer-songwriter
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30pm) $5
Sasha Cay – idiosyncratic folk-pop
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5
Penny Diving – basement dream pop
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5
Eve Parker Finley – creating ambient sonic space
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5
Hanorah – soulful folk rocker
Rialto Theatre (doors 4:30 pm show 5 pm) $5
Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoq opera songs
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6 pm show 6:30 pm) $10
co-presented with SiriusXM – Série Découvertes
Janette King – producer vocalist multi-instrumentalist
+ Maryze (wth special guest Backxwash)– Stormy-sweet bilingual alt-pop
+ Alicia Clara – dreamy synthpop
secret location (doors 7:15 pm show 7:30 pm) $10, co-presented with Hot Tramp
Land of Talk – stream of consciousness rock
Theatre Rialto (doors 8:30 show 9 pm) $10
Live stream only :
Boyhood – experimental pop music (2:30 pm)
Emily Rockarts – eloquent indie pop (4 pm)
Mother Tongue – psyche rock! (5:30 pm)
Hex – Riot Grrrl (7 pm)
Mike Shabb – the future of rap québ
8 pm / co-presented by Vans
FRIDAY SEP 25
Laroie – ambient soul pop
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30 pm) $5
Fwonte – kompa moderne
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5
Li’l Andy – country crooner and Cohen student.
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5
Tyleen – hip hop swagger
Clubhouse Rialto (3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5
Thanya Iyer – pizzicato jazz pop
Theatre Rialto (doors 4:30 pm show 5 pm) $5
thaïs – sparkling pop francais
Ursa back alley (doors 6pm show 6:30 pm) $5
Clerel – classic r&b SOLD OUT
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm) $5
Antoine Corriveau – the dark prophet of French folk-rock SOLD OUT
Ursa back alley (doors 7:15 pm show 7:30 pm) $5
KALLITECHNIS – Parc-Ex soul
+ IAMNOTMYSTORY
secret location (doors 7 pm show 7:30 pm) $5
Motel Raphael – sweet melodies and harmonies
Le Ministère (doors 7:30 pm show 8 pm) $5
Flore Laurentienne – cinematic orchestral bliss – SOLD OUT
Théâtre Rialto (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $10
Live stream only :
So Sus – forward field bass music (2:30 pm)
Bodywash – dream pop (4 pm) co-presented by Vans
SATURDAY SEP 26
Nora Toutain – Franco-Moroccan soul
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30 pm) $5
Paradis Artificiel – experimental electronic pop SOLD OUT
Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5
NOVEMBER – bombastic emotional theatre
Clubhouse Rialto (doors 3:15 show 3:30 pm) $5
MARIE-PIERRE ARTHUR – musicienne incontournable
Secret Show (5 pm) free
Anachnid – dream weaving trap
Clubhouse Rialto – doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm 5 $
Marthe Halvorsen – dreamy folk pop from Norway
Ursa (ruelle) – doors 1:45 pm show 2 pm 5 $
Artemisia – bedroom pop
Ursa back alley (doors 3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5
Gus Englehorn – surreal garage-pop
Ursa back alley (doors 4:45 show 5pm) $5
Backxwash – mind-blowing metal rap SOLD OUT
Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30)
Victime – no wave
Ursa back alley (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm) $5
SiriusXM présentent – Série Découvertes
Plants & Animals – plants make jazz SOLD OUT
Le Ministère (doors 7:30 pm show 8 pm)
Lido Pimienta – ecstatic electric cumbia
Théâtre Rialto (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $10
Live stream only
Jaywood – psychedelic funk pop (2:30 pm)
No Joy – late 90s alternative dream (4 pm)
Pancake – sugary post glam (4:30 pm)
Cedric Noel – folk rock (5 pm)
Wolfcastle – 23-year-old Mi’kmaq rapper (7 pm)
Zinnia – Kate Bush meets Meatloaf (8:30 pm)
Larry Achiampong – London based multidisciplinary colonial deconstructor (10 pm)
co-presented with PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art
SUNDAY SEPT. 27
Live stream only
Marissa Burnwell – endearing indie singer-songwriter (5 pm)
Yves Jarvis – nature free jazz (6 pm)
Alphabet Of Wrongdoing – Jewish liturgical redux (9 pm)
