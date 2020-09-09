See the complete POP Montreal 2020 show schedule here

Coming to a venue, backyard, rooftop and laptop near you, Sept. 23 to 27.

The 2020 hybrid edition of the POP Montreal music festival is happening from Sept. 23 to 27, with in-person shows at music venues, in back alleys, rooftops and backyards, as well as shows that are exclusively live-streaming on the Funhouse 2.0 website. There will be additional film screenings, art exhibitions and panel discussions TBA, as well as the annual Puces POP artisan sale, which is taking place outdoors this year.

Check out the festival’s first line-up reveal here, and see the complete POP Montreal 2020 schedule below:

WEDNESDAY SEP 23

La Fièvre – duo art pop

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 2:15 pm show 2:30 pm) $5



Sara-Danielle – electro pop

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5



Waahli – Afro-Carribean franglais rap

Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5



Beaver Sheppard – cook/painter/musician

Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm)

$5



La Force – seductive nocturnal songs

secret location (doors 8 pm show 8:30 pm) $10



Kayla Diamond – top 20 on Canadian billboard

Le Ministère (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $5



Aramis – dancy french electro pop + wine

Terrace Boxerman’s (5 pm to 7 pm) show + wine tasting $65



Live stream only :

Housepanther – power pop/slacker rock (3:30 pm)



Lou Canon – pop-noir (5 pm)



Amaka Queenette – melancholic soul (7 pm)



Strange Froots – Black queer chill soul (8:30 pm) co-presented with Vans



THURSDAY SEP 24

Alex Nicol – romantic singer-songwriter

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30pm) $5



Sasha Cay – idiosyncratic folk-pop

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5



Penny Diving – basement dream pop

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5



Eve Parker Finley – creating ambient sonic space

Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5



Hanorah – soulful folk rocker

Rialto Theatre (doors 4:30 pm show 5 pm) $5



Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoq opera songs

Rialto Rooftop (doors 6 pm show 6:30 pm) $10

co-presented with SiriusXM – Série Découvertes



Janette King – producer vocalist multi-instrumentalist

+ Maryze (wth special guest Backxwash)– Stormy-sweet bilingual alt-pop

+ Alicia Clara – dreamy synthpop

secret location (doors 7:15 pm show 7:30 pm) $10, co-presented with Hot Tramp

Land of Talk – stream of consciousness rock

Theatre Rialto (doors 8:30 show 9 pm) $10



Live stream only :

Boyhood – experimental pop music (2:30 pm)



Emily Rockarts – eloquent indie pop (4 pm)



Mother Tongue – psyche rock! (5:30 pm)



Hex – Riot Grrrl (7 pm)



Mike Shabb – the future of rap québ

8 pm / co-presented by Vans



FRIDAY SEP 25

Laroie – ambient soul pop

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30 pm) $5



Fwonte – kompa moderne

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm) $5



Li’l Andy – country crooner and Cohen student.

Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5



Tyleen – hip hop swagger

Clubhouse Rialto (3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5



Thanya Iyer – pizzicato jazz pop

Theatre Rialto (doors 4:30 pm show 5 pm) $5



thaïs – sparkling pop francais

Ursa back alley (doors 6pm show 6:30 pm) $5



Clerel – classic r&b SOLD OUT

Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm) $5



Antoine Corriveau – the dark prophet of French folk-rock SOLD OUT

Ursa back alley (doors 7:15 pm show 7:30 pm) $5



KALLITECHNIS – Parc-Ex soul

+ IAMNOTMYSTORY

secret location (doors 7 pm show 7:30 pm) $5



Motel Raphael – sweet melodies and harmonies

Le Ministère (doors 7:30 pm show 8 pm) $5



Flore Laurentienne – cinematic orchestral bliss – SOLD OUT

Théâtre Rialto (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $10



Live stream only :

So Sus – forward field bass music (2:30 pm)



Bodywash – dream pop (4 pm) co-presented by Vans



SATURDAY SEP 26

Nora Toutain – Franco-Moroccan soul

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 1:15 pm show 1:30 pm) $5



Paradis Artificiel – experimental electronic pop SOLD OUT

Rialto Rooftop (doors 2:45 pm show 3 pm) $5



NOVEMBER – bombastic emotional theatre

Clubhouse Rialto (doors 3:15 show 3:30 pm) $5



MARIE-PIERRE ARTHUR – musicienne incontournable

Secret Show (5 pm) free



Anachnid – dream weaving trap

Clubhouse Rialto – doors 5:45 pm show 6 pm 5 $



Marthe Halvorsen – dreamy folk pop from Norway

Ursa (ruelle) – doors 1:45 pm show 2 pm 5 $



Artemisia – bedroom pop

Ursa back alley (doors 3:15 pm show 3:30 pm) $5



Gus Englehorn – surreal garage-pop

Ursa back alley (doors 4:45 show 5pm) $5



Backxwash – mind-blowing metal rap SOLD OUT

Rialto Rooftop (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30)



Victime – no wave

Ursa back alley (doors 6:15 pm show 6:30 pm) $5

SiriusXM présentent – Série Découvertes



Plants & Animals – plants make jazz SOLD OUT

Le Ministère (doors 7:30 pm show 8 pm)



Lido Pimienta – ecstatic electric cumbia

Théâtre Rialto (doors 8:30 pm show 9 pm) $10



Live stream only

Jaywood – psychedelic funk pop (2:30 pm)



No Joy – late 90s alternative dream (4 pm)



Pancake – sugary post glam (4:30 pm)



Cedric Noel – folk rock (5 pm)



Wolfcastle – 23-year-old Mi’kmaq rapper (7 pm)



Zinnia – Kate Bush meets Meatloaf (8:30 pm)



Larry Achiampong – London based multidisciplinary colonial deconstructor (10 pm)

co-presented with PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art



SUNDAY SEPT. 27

Live stream only

Marissa Burnwell – endearing indie singer-songwriter (5 pm)



Yves Jarvis – nature free jazz (6 pm)



Alphabet Of Wrongdoing – Jewish liturgical redux (9 pm)

For more about POP Montreal 2020 and to buy tickets, please visit the festival’s website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.