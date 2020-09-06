REVIEW: The Album, Teyana Taylor

The NYC R&B/hip hop artist unlocks her full potential with her second release on Kanye West’s label.

Teyana Taylor, The Album (G.O.O.D. Music)

Teyana Taylor’s 2018 release K.T.S.E. felt shortchanged. The project seemed like an afterthought in Kanye West’s ambitious plan to release five albums in five weeks, produced entirely by himself, via his G.O.O.D. Music label. Taylor’s rollout was particularly messy, her album arriving an entire day after it was supposed to. Flash forward two years, the label’s first lady at long last receives her due diligence. While a little on the long side (77 minutes), The Album is a well-rounded body of work that demonstrates what Taylor could achieve upon unlocking her full potential. 8/10 Trial Track: “Come Back to Me” (feat. Rick Ross & Junie)

“Come Back to Me” (feat. Rick Ross & Junie) from The Album by Teyana Taylor

