Montreal tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime plays the U.S. Open today

Montreal native Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing his first match at the 2020 U.S. Open today at 1:40 p.m., in front of no fans due to COVID-19. (Note that the match’s start time has been pushed back repeatedly due to rain in New York City.)

This is the first time that Auger-Aliassime has not faced Denis Shapovalov (who won his match at the tournament yesterday) in his first round at the U.S. Open, which is perhaps just as well because the Montrealer was beaten by his friend and colleague both times.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked 15th in the world, is facing Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro in today’s match.

In other Canadian tennis news, Vasek Pospisil, Milos Raonic and Leylah Annie Fernandez are also playing later this afternoon. Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu — who won the U.S. Open last year in a major upset against Serena Williams — is unfortunately not playing the 2020 grand slam tournament due to injuries.

See the complete U.S. Open schedule here.

