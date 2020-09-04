MUTEK 2020 mixes Montreal shows & online events from around the world

MUTEK launches Montreal’s belated 2020 music festival season with a hybrid edition from Sept. 8 to 13, featuring in-person shows at Place des Arts’s Cinquième Salle and SAT as well as 24 online events from eight countries around the world, available to view for free on the festival’s virtual platform. The 21st annual edition of the festival features a diverse program of 104 artists representing myriad electronic music subgenres and styles of digital art.

From Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 10, Cinquième Salle will be the site of Play, a series of five double programs featuring local artists including Alexis Langevin-Tétrault, Ben Shemie, Pelada, Tati au miel, Guillaume Coutu-Dumont and Ouri, while Nocturne at SAT from Sept. 11 to 13 promises Poirier, Boogie & Samito, CMD and more.

The online international program includes Argentinian A/V duo Bionautas, Korean electro drone trio COR3A, Japanese Augmented Reality/electronic music duo Sakura Tsuruta & asagi and avant garde classical Spanish musician/producer Marina Herlop.

For the complete MUTEK 2020 schedule, Montreal event ticket info and registration for the free events, please visit the festival’s website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.