anti-mask masks
News

Masks will be mandatory at anti-mask rallies in Quebec

by CultMTL

A new red zone rule suggests a major confrontation between Montreal police and antimaskers is coming soon.

A major anti-mask rally will be happening in Jarry Park on Oct. 11, and today’s announcement that COVID-19 red-zone rules include mandatory masks at demonstrations — a scenario specifically mentioned by Quebec Premier François Legault in this evening’s press conference — sets the stage for a major showdown between anti-maskers and Montreal police.

The Oct. 11 event has been described as featuring “a who’s who of far-right, conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ+ and religious extremists.” The organizers’ website states that they are not anti-mask, but anti-mandatory-mask — pro-choice, if you will — an attitude that might have contributed to recent spikes in COVID-19 infections across the province.

More details about enforcement of new red zone rules may be announced by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in a press conference scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

For more about the new red zone closures, restrictions and regulations — which will come into effect in Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches at midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 30 — here. ■

For the latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) info, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.