A new red zone rule suggests a major confrontation between Montreal police and antimaskers is coming soon.

Masks will be mandatory at anti-mask rallies in Quebec

A major anti-mask rally will be happening in Jarry Park on Oct. 11, and today’s announcement that COVID-19 red-zone rules include mandatory masks at demonstrations — a scenario specifically mentioned by Quebec Premier François Legault in this evening’s press conference — sets the stage for a major showdown between anti-maskers and Montreal police.

The Oct. 11 event has been described as featuring “a who’s who of far-right, conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ+ and religious extremists.” The organizers’ website states that they are not anti-mask, but anti-mandatory-mask — pro-choice, if you will — an attitude that might have contributed to recent spikes in COVID-19 infections across the province.

More details about enforcement of new red zone rules may be announced by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in a press conference scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

For more about the new red zone closures, restrictions and regulations — which will come into effect in Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches at midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 30 — here. ■

For the latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) info, please visit the Santé Québec website.

