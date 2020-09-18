Geordie Theatre Virginia Wolf

Geordie Theatre is back in action to engage and entertain Montreal youth

by CultMTL

40th season programming “for audiences of all ages.”

Geordie Theatre returned this month just in time for the start of the school year, offering primarily online programming and theatre-school teaching for the fall and more in-person productions (including the Geordie Theatre Fest) and educational programming after Christmas.

Next week, the Montreal theatre company (“for audiences of all ages”) will begin their annual 2Play Tour of Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes online, performing The Little Mighty Superhero (5+) and Celestial Bodies (12+), which will be presented to the public as part of the Geordie Theatre Fest at the National Theatre School from Feb. 3 to 7. Tickets are already available for festival performances.

In the spring of 2021, Geordie and will present Jonathan: The Seagull Parable — a Surreal/SoReal co-production, created and directed by Jon Lachlan Stewart with choreography by Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, inspired by Richard Bach’s Jonathan Livingston Seagull. This play, for 13+, is set to be performed at Théâtre Denise Pelletier (dates TBA). For audiences 6+, Cole Lewis’s adaptation of Kyo Maclear’s award-winning story Virginia Wolf, directed by Mike Payette, will be performed at the DB Clarke Theatre in Concordia’s Hall Building from April 30 through May 8. Tickets for Virginia Wolf are already available.

Welcome to Geordie’s 40th milestone year! It has been an eventful few months for us all, especially for our arts and family communities, but we are proud to be back in bringing you stories and voices that will move and inspire us! You can expect The Little Mighty Superhero and Celestial Bodies (2Play Tour), the annual Geordie Theatre Fest, Jonathan: The Seagull Parable a first-time co-production with Thèâtre Denise-Pelletier and Surreal SoReal Theatre (Mainstage) and the long-awaited production Virginia Wolf (Mainstage). Our Geordie Theatre School is back as always with fun and exciting classes and workshops. For this special season we’ve revamped our website and created a short video to share with you the excitement! For more details about our season check out our NEW website. You can find the link in our bio.

