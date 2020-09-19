François Legault in self-isolation after Erin O’Toole tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec Premier François Legault just announced that he is self-isolating and getting tested after federal Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole tested positive for COVID-19.

“Mr. O’Toole having tested positive for COVID-19, I will, as a precaution, get tested and isolate myself at home. No one is immune to contagion. Take care.”

M. O’Toole ayant testé positif à la COVID-19, je vais, par précaution, passer un test de dépistage et m’isoler à la maison.



Personne n’est à l’abri de la contagion. Faites attention à vous. — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 19, 2020

Legault met with O’Toole on Monday and was criticized for not isolating after O’Toole revealed on Wednesday that he needed to get tested due to a staffer becoming infected with COVID-19.

Legault then met with the premiers of Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba in Ottawa today. Doug Ford, Jason Kenney and Brian Pallister have not yet made statements about whether or not they will be isolating and getting tested for COVID-19 as well.

Legault stated on Wednesday that Santé Québec advised him that he was at low risk of having contracted COVID-19 because O’Toole was not exhibiting symptoms earlier this week. By contrast, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante went into isolation on Sept. 8 after someone two degrees away from her tested positive.

