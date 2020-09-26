Franco-Ontarian flag flies at City Hall to salute Francophones in Ontario

The Franco-Ontarian flag has been placed at Montreal City Hall today, in celebration of all the Francophones living in Ontario. Today, Sept. 25, marks Franco-Ontarian Day, which has been celebrated since 2010. The flag is recognized as one of the official emblems of Ontario, as mentioned in this morning’s announcement by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“Happy Franco-Ontarian Day to those whose flag has just been recognized as one of the official emblems of Ontario. This flies at Montreal City Hall in solidarity with Francophones in Ontario and throughout the Francophonie.” —Valérie Plante

Bon Jour des Franco-Ontarien•nes à celles et ceux dont le drapeau vient d'être reconnu comme l’un des emblèmes officiels de l'Ontario. Celui-ci flotte à l’hôtel de ville de Montréal en solidarité avec les francophones d’Ontario et de partout dans la francophonie. #polmtl #onpoli pic.twitter.com/FNeDytGsLV — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 25, 2020

