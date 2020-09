Novak Djokovic has just been disqualified from the U.S. Open tournament for accidentally hitting a line judge after flicking the ball with his racket in anger. Djokovic, who was playing Pablo Carreño Busta in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, had just lost on his serve and was down 5-6 in the first set. It’s already been a rough season for Novak Djokovic, who caught COVID-19 during his own spring tennis tour of the Baltic region.

Here's what he did. #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/iVjP5UG7ER — Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) September 6, 2020

