Denis Shapovalov pays tribute to Andre Agassi in new Nike collection

Nike has relaunched its Challenge Court collection inspired by the fashion of Andre Agassi, 30 years after the debut one of his signature looks at the 1990 U.S. Open. When Agassi played Pete Sampras in the finals that year, he wore jean shorts, with bright neon yellow bicycle shorts peeking out out underneath, a bright neon shirt with geometric graphics and blonde streaks in his hair. The former tennis great posted a side-by-side photo of himself with Denis Shapovalov, to which Denis replied, “Best outfit ever. Honored to be wearing Andre Agassi’s clothes.”

