Could two Canadian players face off in the U.S. Open final?

With the elimination of Vernon, B.C.’s Vasek Pospisil in this morning’s match against Alex de Minaur, two Canadian men remain in the running for the U.S. Open title. Last night, Denis Shapovalov (of Richmond Hill, Ontario) beat David Goffin, and Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is about to play Dominic Thiem, who is ranked #3 in the world. (Thiem is the highest-seeded men’s player at the tournament right now, following yesterday’s incident that led to the disqualification of Novak Djokovic.)

Shapovalov will face Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals tomorrow, and the winner of that match will play either Coric or Zverev in the semi-finals. Either Thiem or Auger-Aliassime will play de Minaur in the quarter-finals, and the winner of that match will face one of four other players in he semis. So yes, a U.S. Open final face-off featuring Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime — who are good friends and colleagues as well as fellow Canadians — is possible.

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime have played each other twice in the U.S. Open in previous years, with Shapovalov eliminating Auger-Aliassime in the first round both times.

On the women’s side, last year’s (Canadian) U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu did not participate in the tournament this year but Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez was eliminated in the second round by Sofia Kenin. The only remaining Canadian woman is Gabriela Dabrowski, who is competing in doubles. ■

For the complete U.S. Open draw, please visit their website.

