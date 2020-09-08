BREAKING: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in isolation due to COVID-19 scare

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just announced that she is placing herself in isolation after having had a meeting with Quebec Transport Minister (and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region) Chantal Rouleau, who is in isolation herself after attending a press conference with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I learned this morning when I was at a press conference that Sylvie Parent had tested positive at COVID-19 . I have not had a meeting with the latter, but I had talks last week with Minister Chantal Rouleau. So with Minister Chantal Rouleau being in isolation, I’m placing myself, as a precaution, in isolation until the result of Ms. Rouleau’s test.” –Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

