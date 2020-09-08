Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante defund police
BREAKING: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in isolation due to COVID-19 scare

by CultMTL

Two degrees of separation from a COVID-19 case.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just announced that she is placing herself in isolation after having had a meeting with Quebec Transport Minister (and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region) Chantal Rouleau, who is in isolation herself after attending a press conference with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

I learned this morning when I was at a press conference that Sylvie Parent had tested positive at COVID-19 . I have not had a meeting with the latter, but I had talks last week with Minister Chantal Rouleau. So with Minister Chantal Rouleau being in isolation, I’m placing myself, as a precaution, in isolation until the result of Ms. Rouleau’s test.”

–Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau are in isolation after contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who tested positive for COVID-19

