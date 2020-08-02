WATCH: Black Lives Matter music video by Montreal hip hop artist Hoshea

Montreal hip hop artist Hoshea has shared a new music video inspired by the killing of George Floyd and the massive global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Shot on Canada Day and made with the rapper’s colleagues at Montreal label S.B.O. (Serious Business Only) Records, the video for “Raise Our Hands” is, as Hoshea said in his Instagram statement, “bigger than a rap video” for him and his label. Read that statement below and scroll down to watch the video.
See more about Hoshea here.
For more Montreal music coverage, see our Music section.