WATCH: Black Lives Matter music video by Montreal hip hop artist Hoshea

“If I didn’t use my platform to speak on the injustice going on then I simply wouldn’t be able to call myself an artist.”

Montreal hip hop artist Hoshea has shared a new music video inspired by the killing of George Floyd and the massive global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Shot on Canada Day and made with the rapper’s colleagues at Montreal label S.B.O. (Serious Business Only) Records, the video for “Raise Our Hands” is, as Hoshea said in his Instagram statement, “bigger than a rap video” for him and his label. Read that statement below and scroll down to watch the video.

Care of Montreal hip hop label S.B.O. Records

See more about Hoshea here.

For more Montreal music coverage, see our Music section.