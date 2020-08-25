A family on a boat in Newfoundland had an up-close encounter with two humpback whales jumping out of the water. Sean Russell and his daughter Sarah were cod fishing in Conception Bay when they encountered the whales, and it appears as though Sean had started filming just in time. Check out the incredible video below — Sarah’s expression says it all. The encounter of course reminds us of our own Montreal humpback whale, who was living in the St. Lawrence River this past June (RIP).

Just another day in Newfoundland.



📽️ : Sean Russell pic.twitter.com/SccbrJeWk7 — Newfoundland Growlers (@NLGrowlers) August 24, 2020 VIDEO: Incredible footage of humpback whales jumping in Newfoundland

For more details on the encounter, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.