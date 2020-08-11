City shares public consultation survey on Montreal’s Grand parc de l’Ouest

The Great West Park could become the largest municipal park in the country.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has put out an appeal to Montrealers to weigh in on the Grand Parc de l’Ouest (aka Great West Park) project via a public consultation survey. The park promises to connect five West Island parks — namely l’Anse-à-l’Orme, Bois-de-l’Île-Bizard, the Bois-de-la-Roche agricultural park, Cap-Saint-Jacques and Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc — with new green space in related boroughs and towns, covering 3,000 hectares (30 km²). Aside from offering lots of open space and activities for Montrealers (and tourists), the city’s goal is to “protect natural environments and preserve biodiversity.” Meanwhile, “the sustainability of ecosystems contributes to increasing Montreal’s resilience in the face of climate change.”

“A year ago, I had the honour of unveiling the Grand Parc de l’Ouest project, which could become the largest municipal park in the country. I invite the population to participate in the public consultation so that the park reflects your vision, too.” —Valérie Plante invites Montrealers to fill out a public consultation survey

Connecting l'Anse-à-l'Orme, Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard, Bois-de-la-Roche, Cap-Saint-Jacques and Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc will form Canada's largest municipal park

See more about the Great West Park project

