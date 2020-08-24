The top movies to watch in theatres and at home in August

The blockbuster that the fans and the industry has been waiting for is finally being released.

Whether in darkened cinemas or streaming at home, there are plenty of new movies to watch in August.

One thing is certain: COVID-19 has radically changed everyone’s approach to film distribution and its possibilities.

Early on in the pandemic, we saw sizable theatrical releases bypass theatres and get sold directly to streaming services. This particular practice seems to have slowed down as studios speculate on a potential return and/or sit on properties with the hopes that they’ll be purchased by networks at increasingly competitive rates. Whatever happens, it seems that everyone has deemed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet the film that will officially test the waters when it comes to bringing blockbusters back when it’s finally released on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Unhinged, an automotive thriller starring Russell Crowe, was also supposed to come out in theatres months ago but keeps being delayed as the pandemic continues to cripple theatres in the United States. It’s out on Aug. 14 (see our review here), the same day as Greenland, a disaster film that reteams Gerard Butler with Angel Has Fallen helmer Ric Roman Waugh, in which a huge comet hurtles towards Earth and Butler is the only one who can stop it — Geostorm-style.

The Painted Bird (The top movies to watch in August)

Long deemed unfilmable, Jerzy Kosinski’s Holocaust novel The Painted Bird finally comes to the screen (Aug. 14 at Parc) care of Czech director Václav Marhoul. Reactions have been all over the map, with pretty much everyone agreeing that it is about as heavy as films get — not exactly a pandemic feel-good effort, but an interesting watch nonetheless. Harvey Keitel, Udo Kier and Stellan Skarsgård co-star. Keitel also stars in Marco Pontecorvo’s Fatima (Aug. 14), a Portugal-set story of faith in which a young girl and her two cousins become the talk of the town after witnessing an apparition of the Virgin Mary.

The Personal Life of David Copperfield (The top movies to watch in August)

Claes Bang (The Square) and Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, ostensibly, if it ever comes out) star in The Burnt Orange Heresy (Aug. 7), an Italian-set art-world neo-noir that also co-stars Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger (!). Dev Patel stars in Armando Iannucci’s The Personal Life of David Copperfield, an adaptation of the Dickens novel that was described as surprisingly straightforward considering Iannucci’s penchant for the caustic and biting (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). Benedict Cumberbatch stars as real-life spy Greville Wynne in The Courier, a Cold War-set thriller that also stars Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The Courier (The top movies to watch in August)

Locally, August sees the release of Jean-Carl Boucher’s Flashwood, which was originally scheduled to open earlier this year but was delayed for reasons we all know. Flashwood stars Pierre-Luc Funk, Simon Pigeon and many others and centres on a group of friends over the years. The film was shot over seven years, meaning that the characters age more or less in real time, Boyhood-style. Aug. 14 sees the release of Mon cirque à moi, starring Jasmine Lemée as a young girl who has spent most of her life on the road with her father (Patrick Huard), a rodeo clown who has no desire to settle down anywhere or do anything — a belief that isn’t necessarily shared by his daughter.

The big Netflix release this month is Project Power, a superhero drama from directors Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost (Catfish, Nerve, Viral). Jamie Foxx stars alongside Dominique Fishback and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a man who attempts to rescue his daughter after she falls in with the wrong crowd — who are taking a drug that gives its taker superhuman abilities for five minutes. The rest of the Netflix original slate this month is the usual mix of things for teens and the evergreen dance film.

Get Duked! (The top movies to watch in August)



Amazon Prime Video similarly promises yet another star-crossed-teens-doomed-romance with Chemical Hearts, about two teens who fall in love while editing the student newspaper. The more interesting release this month is the British teen horror/comedy Get Duked! Already garnering comparisons to Attack the Block, Get Duked! is the story of four teens who find themselves hunted through the Scottish Highlands by a mysterious hunter played by Eddie Izzard. ■

Find Montreal film showtimes here.

For more coverage of new movies and TV series, visit the Film & TV section.