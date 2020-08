The Biodome is reopening this month in Montreal!

Espace pour la vie (Space for Life) has just announced that the Biodome in Montreal will be reopening on Monday, Aug. 31 after being closed for major renovations since 2018. You can officially book your tickets now. Check out the super cute video below where you can see some of the animals being brought back to the Montreal zoo and aquarium.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.