Rouyn-Noranda music festival FME is actually happening

This afternoon, the Festival de musique émergente (FME) announced the line-up for the 17th edition of the music festival, which takes place over Labour Day Weekend in Rouyn-Noranda annually. FME shows will go ahead, from Sept. 3 through 5 (down from four to three days), while respecting COVID-19 safety measures put in place by Quebec public health: mandatory masks, distancing, reduced capacity for indoor spaces (and some Rouyn-Noranda bars are pretty small) etc. The festival will certainly put their large outdoor-stage space to good use, and create new ones.

This year’s FME line-up includes Montreal acts Corridor, Jesse Mac Cormack, Backxwash, We Are Wolves, Lary Kidd, Brown Family, KNLO and Bleu Jeans Bleu, Clay and Friends and Nobro.

Part of the raison d’être of FME is showcasing pop, rock, hip hop and electronic bands and solo acts from all over Quebec for industry pros, but with no international travel and limited national travel, sets will be recorded and broadcast for journalists and other industry delegates the week after the festival. ■

See more about the 2020 edition on the festival’s website.

See more Montreal music coverage in our Music section.