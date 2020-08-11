Only 20% of Canadians plan to download the government COVID Alert app

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, August 11, just 20% of Canadians say that they plan to download COVID Alert, the government’s contact tracing app. Furthermore, the majority of Canadians (52%) do not believe the claim that the COVID Alert app does not collect personal information or allow the government to see their location.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from August 7 to 9, 2020, with 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

