National Council of Canadian Muslims wants action on Quebec hate crime

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has called for action from police in Collines-de-l’Outaouais, Quebec following allegations of an anti-Muslim hate crime. The NCCM wants charges laid related to a verbal and physical assault of a black Muslim woman (identified in the NCCM statement as “MH”) by a fellow customer at a gas station in Masham, Quebec — about two and a half hours west of Montreal. MH described the incident in detail:
“There must be a zero-tolerance for hate in Quebec,” says NCCM CEO Mustafa Farooq. “Having spoken with the complainant, it is clear that charges should be laid. No one should be victimized because of what they wear, what they look like or what they believe in.”
According to the NCCM, police expect to lay charges, and the organization has asked that this be done promptly “to clearly demonstrate that attacks motivated by hate cannot be accepted in Quebec or anywhere in Canada.” ■
