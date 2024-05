“This album throws convention out a high-rise window, where it smashes onto Old Montreal’s unforgiving cobblestones.”

Alix Fernz, Bizou (Mothland)

When I first heard this debut album by Alix Fernz, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. The topsy-turvy atmosphere felt a bit like Captain Beefheart mixed with Devo, and the general wackiness rung chaotic. But on my second listen, I picked out all of the intricacies within the mixes that added to the lunacy: the in-the-red scratchy guitars, the vintage Moog organ samples, the fuzzy screams layered within the vocals, which are apparently sung through an iPhone. An intentionally challenging listen evoking an artist losing his mind in real time, the album throws convention out a high-rise window, where it smashes onto Old Montreal’s unforgiving cobblestones. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Défigurée”

“Défigurée” from Bizou by Alix Fernz

