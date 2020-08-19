Canadian Museums Association honours Pointe-à-Callière with new media award

Montreal archaeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière has won an award from the Canadian Museums Association (CMA) for Outstanding Achievement in New Media for their virtual historical figures.

According to the CMA, the New Media award is granted “for innovation in accessibility, engagement and participation by way of virtual publications, virtual exhibitions, online educational resources, social media initiatives and other technologies.”

Pointe-à-Callière has incorporated virtual characters into its exhibitions since 1992, but in 2019 they implemented the latest technologies in voice recognition, artificial intelligence and real-time 3D animation to depict Montreal’s first marketplace (circa 1749) in its Building Montreal exhibition.

“Over time and with new discoveries, we have continued to develop our knowledge of history, while our visitors’ expectations have changed too. At Pointe-à-Callière, we are committed to constantly refreshing our offerings in order to provide Montrealers with new perspectives on their city’s history, through an original museum experience that takes advantage of the latest in technology.” —PAC executive director Francine Lelièvre

