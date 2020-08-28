Montreal announces three new sites to house the homeless

“Let’s continue to work together so that no one is left behind.”

Three new accommodation sites for the homeless in Montreal were revealed in a press conference yesterday: the former Royal Victoria hospital, the Complexe Guy-Favreau and the former YMCA in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Mayor Valérie Plante, Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant and Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, announced that these new sites, which will be provide 850 beds until March 31, 2021, are meant to replace the temporary shelters that were opened up at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. “Exceptional measures” were put in place in the spring to compensate for the closure and reduction of community services, including regular shelters — sites like arenas and public centres were set up as temporary shelters, but now that many of them are starting to resume normal activities, a transition is underway. That transition will include making an additional 200 beds available in time for winter, at locations to be confirmed.

“From the start of the pandemic, the city of Montreal acted in concert with its partners to prevent the health crisis from turning into a humanitarian crisis. Let’s continue to work together so that no one is left behind.” —Valérie Plante

