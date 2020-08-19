Millennials least likely to follow COVID-19 protocols

Results of an Angus Reid poll explain why the 18-34 demographic is fuelling the pandemic’s second wave.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll finds that millennials are least likely to follow COVID-19 protocols, explaining why the 18 to 34 demographic has been hardest hit by the pandemic across Canada in recent weeks, and is fuelling the pandemic’s second wave.

The survey categorizes Canadians into three categories: Infection Fighters (“regimented COVID-19 safety across a variety of precautions”), Inconsistent (“strict on hygiene and distancing, loose on travel and social circles”) and Cynical Spreaders (“disregard most if not all COVID-19 safety precautions”). The survey found that the majority of Canadians under 35, 41 to 42 per cent, fall into the Inconsistent category, while 27 to 28 per cent are Cynical Spreaders and 30 to 31 per cent are Infection Fighters. (It’s notable that there was only a one per cent difference between genders, ie. respondents who identified as male and female.)

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 5 to 8, 2020, among a representative randomized sample of 1,511 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For more detailed survey results, including the complete methodology, please visit the Angus Reid website. ■

