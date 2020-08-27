Mile End record store Phonopolis is reopening today in Montreal

“Thank you for supporting us during these weird times! We would be totally f*cked without your help and support.”

After playing it safe during the pandemic, Mile End record store Phonopolis (207 Bernard) is reopening today in Montreal, with strict safety protocols in place. Only two clients will be allowed in the store at a time, and priority will be given to those who booked an appointment ahead of time (see the booking form here). In addition:

No admittance will be possible without a mask.

Personal headphones are required for use of the listening station.

Walk-in visitors with no appointment will still be allowed, but priority will be given to those who book ahead of time.

Online orders and home deliveries, which is how the store has been surviving since March, will continue. The store expressed gratitude to those loyal clients who have kept them afloat:

“Thank you for supporting us during these weird times! We would be totally f*cked without your help and support.” —Phonopolis

