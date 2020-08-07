Fierté Montreal 2020: You can’t postpone Pride

Like all of this city’s summer festivals, Fierté Montreal Pride has had to reimagine itself this year.

As announced back in May, a series of online conferences and festive activities will take place between Aug. 10 and 16.

“The Pride movement was born out of adversity and has since overcome major historical challenges; its spirit cannot be postponed nor cancelled. The communities of sexual and gender diversity — especially those whose rights and freedoms are not fully recognized and whose visibility is often limited to the festival’s duration —can not only celebrate social advances that concern them but also use this moment as an opportunity to advocate on behalf of their rights while they gather together in a different way, this year,” said Fierté Montréal Pride founding president Éric Pineault in a statement.

Music programming includes live-streamed shows by Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert as well as DJ sets by Misstress Barbara, Nalee, Jack Chang and DJ Giant, and there will be regular check-ins from the drag superstars of Canada’s Drag Race.

This year’s daily festival themes and ambassadors are as follows:

Aug. 10: Family constellations with Annie Pullen Sansfaçon, Ph.D, “dedicated to diversity within families”

Aug. 11: FemmXs with Elle Barbara, “a day allowing all people of female diversity to invest the public space, to make their demands heard and of course, to celebrate!”

Aug. 12: The Bear communities with Dominique Lavergne, an opportunity to learn more about the practices and philosophy surrounding them in order to deconstruct the prejudices” around the leather and fetish community

Aug. 13: QTBIPOC with Ngabo

Aug. 14: Drag communities with Miss Butterfly

Aug. 15: Spotlight on different realities with Rosie Bourgeoisie and Pierre-Olivier Beaulac Bouchard

Aug. 16: Pride festivities day with DJ Sandy Duperval, this year’s festival spokesperson.

For more details about Fierté Montreal Pride 2020, visit the festival’s website.

For more in Montreal life, please visit the Life section.