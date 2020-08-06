Montreal vigil and demonstration planned outside Lebanese consulate

Two events are taking place following the Beirut explosion, tonight and tomorrow morning.

There will be two gatherings outside the Lebanese consulate in Montreal (40 Côte-Ste-Catherine) following the horrific explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4. The first, happening tonight (Thursday, Aug. 6) from 7 to 9 p.m., is a candlelight vigil (following last night’s vigil in Dorchester Square). Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted about the event and encouraged those you can to donate to Red Cross in Beirut.

“This evening, Montrealers are invited to unite in order to support the Lebanese population and offer them a little comfort following the terrible explosion that occurred in Beirut.” —Valérie Plante

Ce soir, les Montréalaises et Montréalais sont invités à s'unir afin de soutenir la population libanaise et lui offrir un peu de réconfort à la suite de la terrible explosion survenue à #Beyrouth. J'invite celles et ceux qui le peuvent, à donner ➡ https://t.co/KF79FxCSPR #polmtl pic.twitter.com/evcqqBz4XM — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 6, 2020 Second Montreal candlelight vigil for victims of Beirut, Lebanon explosion

The second event outside the consulate is a demonstration, happening tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. The event has been organized by the Montreal branch of Meghterbin Mejtemiin, “an international and non-sectarian network of Lebanese citizens working together on initiatives in support of the citizen-led Lebanese revolution” — they also organized last night’s Dorchester Square vigil.

“Our heartbreak is immeasurable, but our anger is bigger,” reads a statement from the organization. “To demand justice and accountability now. To demand the departure of all Lebanese leaders that have robbed us from everything from 1991 until today, and whose corruption and hunger for power has left close to 500 Lebanese dead or missing and over 5,000 wounded and 300,000 homeless.

“We will also demand from the Canadian government to impose sanctions targeting Lebanon’s corrupt sectarian regime, government and pseudo-opposition alike. We will never forget, we will never forgive.” ■

For more about the Meghterbin Mejtemiin–organized demonstration, visit the Facebook event page.

