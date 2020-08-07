Champlain Bridge in Montreal lights up in colours of Lebanese flag

In solidarity with the people of Lebanon after the horrific explosion that occurred in Beirut on Aug. 4, the Champlain Bridge in Montreal was lit last night, Thursday, Aug. 6, with the colours of the Lebanese flag. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne has announced that the bridge will again be lit up tonight and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday). It’s a kind and compassionate gesture in a city with such a large Lebanese population.

Yesterday, the Samuel De #ChamplainBridge was lit with the colours of the Lebanese flag. It will also be lit tonight and tomorrow night.



Canada stands with the people of #Lebanon following the devastating #Beirut explosion. 🇨🇦🇱🇧

To donate to the Red Cross Relief fund for the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, please click here.

