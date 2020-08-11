best middle eastern food restaurant montreal best of mtl damas

Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best Montreal restaurants that serve Middle Eastern food. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Montreal

  1. Damas
  2. Boustan
  3. Alep / Le Petit Alep
  4. Sumac
  5. Omnivore
  6. KazaMaza
  7. Khyber Pass
  8. Nilufar
  9. Daou
  10. Falafel St-Jacques
The best Montreal Restaurants that serve Middle Eastern food, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Damas, Boustan, Alep / Le Petit Alep, Sumac, Omnivore, KazaMaza, Khyber Pass, Nilufar, Daou and Falafel St-Jacques
