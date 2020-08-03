Best Afternoon Tea in Montreal ritz-carlton montreal palm court

The Palm Court, Ritz-Carlton Montreal

Best Afternoon Tea in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

by CultMTL

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best afternoon tea spots in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Afternoon Tea in Montreal

  1. Cardinal Tea Room
  2. Burgundy Lion
  3. The Ritz-Carlton Montreal
  4. Gryphon d’Or
  5. Camellia Sinensis
  6. Salon Rosie-Lanoi
  7. URSA
  8. La brume dans mes lunettes
  9. Cha Noir
  10. Café Aunja
