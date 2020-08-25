According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, August 25, 68% of Canadians say that they would not take a free dose of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine, if given the opportunity. There is absolutely no evidence that this vaccine works, and Russia is also know to poison Putin’s critics and rivals, making it even more surprising and disappointing that 14% of Canadians in the same survey said they would take the Russia vaccine. Conversely, 24% of Americans surveyed said they would take the Russia vaccine, while 59% said they would not.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from August 21 to 23, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

