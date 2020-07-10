the damn truth montreal Royalmount Drive-In Theatre evenko osheaga

The Damn Truth | Facebook. Photo by Martin Brisson

Music

The Damn Truth to play Royalmount Drive-In Theatre in Montreal on Aug. 1

by CultMTL

Tickets went on sale today.

Montreal band the Damn Truth will be playing two shows at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre on Aug. 1 — one at 6:30 and another at 9:30 p.m. The show’s being presented by Osheaga and Evenko, and the band will perform a series of new songs, as well as older songs from their previous records. The price per car is $83.41 for general admission and $135.12 for VIP, which provides “preferred parking” and a centre view of the stage. For tickets and more info, please click here.

The venue will be open one hour prior to showtime, and cars will be arranged on a first-come, first-served basis (large cars, such as vans, pickup trucks or SUVs will be placed towards the back of each section). Attendees are able to sit in front of their cars on chairs, while maintaining a two-metre distance from other vehicles. For the full list of rules at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre, please click here.

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day people! Get your tix to our summer-social-distancing-drive-in-extravaganza!!! We visited the site @driveinmtl last night and it was truly a festive atmosphere- Food trucks and tons of people out to have a great-safe summers’ night out! Pair that up with some Rock n’ Roll and you’ve got it made❤️✌️🥰 Get your tix now!! . . LINK IN BIO!!! . . We love you and can’t wait to rock out with you all again! . P.S The last instalment of our Songs We Love series will be out early next week! ✌️🤘 . . Photo by @m.brisson7 ❤️ . . #rocknroll #sharethetruth #thedamntruth #vintageguitars #mtlmusic #montrealmusic #mtlmusicscene #montrealmusicscene #classicrockmusic #canadianrocknroll #rocknrolllifestyle #musicmatters #psychedelicrock #psychedelicmusic #vintagestyles #womenwhorock #vintageoutfit #60sfashion #70sstyle #70smusic #stonerrock #livemusicrocks #nycmusic #torontomusic #canada🍁 #montrealjetaime #canadianmusic #montreality #ottawalife #montrealevents

A post shared by THEDAMNTRUTH (@thedamntruth) on

Montreal band the Damn Truth will be playing two shows on August 1 at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre presented by Evenko and Osheaga

For more on the Damn Truth, please visit their website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.