The Damn Truth to play Royalmount Drive-In Theatre in Montreal on Aug. 1

Montreal band the Damn Truth will be playing two shows at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre on Aug. 1 — one at 6:30 and another at 9:30 p.m. The show’s being presented by Osheaga and Evenko, and the band will perform a series of new songs, as well as older songs from their previous records. The price per car is $83.41 for general admission and $135.12 for VIP, which provides “preferred parking” and a centre view of the stage. For tickets and more info, please click here.

The venue will be open one hour prior to showtime, and cars will be arranged on a first-come, first-served basis (large cars, such as vans, pickup trucks or SUVs will be placed towards the back of each section). Attendees are able to sit in front of their cars on chairs, while maintaining a two-metre distance from other vehicles. For the full list of rules at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre, please click here.

For more on the Damn Truth, please visit their website.

