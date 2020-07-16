The Biosphere Environment Museum in Montreal celebrates 25 years

The Biosphere Environment Museum in Montreal, the only museum in North America fully committed to spreading awareness and action on environmental issues, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The museum opened on June 5, 1995, and is situated inside the iconic geodesic dome in Parc Jean-Drapeau, which served as the American Pavilion at Expo 67. The goal of the museum is to provide its visitors with a better understanding of environmental issues concerning “air, water, biodiversity, climate change, sustainable development, and much more.”

“You were among the first museums to link scientific knowledge and the ecological awakening. You are pioneers. It’s also thanks to you that scientific knowledge and a poetic sense of wonder can coexist.” –Hubert Reeves, renowned astrophysicist, author and environmentalist, on the Biosphere’s influence

While the museum has not announced a reopening date, we’ll keep you informed about its schedule. For now, check out the 25th anniversary video below, featuring the above quote from Hubert Reeves, who was the ambassador of the Biosphere Environment Museum when it opened in Montreal. ■

