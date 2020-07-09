Sonication returns to PHI tomorrow with Lydia Képinski, Hanorah & more

The second edition of their rooftop concert series.

PHI Centre in Montreal will be hosting Sonication #2 tomorrow, July 9, from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. with a lineup that includes Lydia Képinski, Hanorah, Trinisha Brown and Chivengi. Sonication is PHI Centre’s rooftop concert series, where fans can watch from a private socially distanced room one floor down. Tomorrow’s concert is hosted by Montreal rapper FABjustfab from Random Recipe.

Stay tuned for the hourly schedule, as well as the lineup of future Sonication concerts on July 23, August 22 September 2 and September 29.

