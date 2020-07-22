Sonication at PHI Centre continues with live shows and a web series

The Sonication concert series at PHI Centre returns this week with a web series of previous sets — the first of which, featuring Sarahmée, is available today, Wednesday, July 22 — and live shows, which continue on Friday, July 24 (postponed from July 23 due to possible rain), with Montreal acts Jesse Mac Cormack, Imposs, Kamino and XLoww.

The web series will be made available every Wednesday today through Oct. 7, and 3 of the 12 episodes will be free: Sarahmée (July 22), Narcy (July 29) and Pierre Kwenders (Aug. 12). The price for the other episodes is $13.16 (including taxes and fees), and are included in the Destination PHI summer package.

The live series, meanwhile, takes place on recently constructed rooftop stage at PHI Centre, and is broadcast to the audience inside the building on large screens with a great sound system. There is a bar and seating on the fourth floor, and admission is free. PHI’s website describes the live Sonication experience as “a hybrid experience, halfway between a film set and a festive happening” where “aesthetes and music lovers are invited to take part in a mosaic of animations within the building.” ■

See the live PHI Centre Sonication schedule here and web series details here.

