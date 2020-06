The Old Montreal art space will be hosting the Sonication concert series.

Today Old Montreal art space PHI Centre shared a photo of their rooftop terrasse, which has been newly set up for the upcoming Sonication live music series, which begins tomorrow.

The PHI Centre's musical performances are transformed this season!



This Friday June 26, the roof will turn into a real-life production set. Come, see for yourself and learn all about our new project… 🤫 #DestinationPHI pic.twitter.com/j43fQWf3oE — PHI Centre (@phicentre) June 25, 2020 Phi Centre rooftop music venue

Read more about the PHI Centre and neighbouring Fondation PHI summer programming — Destination: PHI — here.

