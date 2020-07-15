Montreal International Documentary Festival RIDM
Film

RIDM film festival extended to three weeks for 2020 hybrid edition

by CultMTL

Events will be held in-person and online.

The Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) has just announced that its 23rd edition will take place from Nov. 12 to Dec. 2. This year’s edition of the film festival is being referred to as a “hybrid,” incorporating events both in-person and online. The reason for the festival’s extension to three weeks — almost double the length of the 2019 edition — is so that they can hold more “lower-density in-person events” to ensure proper social distancing.

“Screening films in theatres is, more than ever, the raison d’être guiding the RIDM’s passionate team. By producing this first-ever online section, we plan to serve filmmakers and their films better by adapting effectively to digital technology, for the long term.”

Sofia Laroussi, executive director

The 2020 film festival program will be announced on Oct. 21.

For more details on the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) this year, please visit their website.

View this post on Instagram

[️ 👀️ #RIDM2020 ] • Les RIDM proposeront une formule hybride pour leur 23e édition ! 🔈✨ • Une programmation en ligne qui sera accompagnée d'évènements physiques sur trois semaines. Du 12 novembre au 2 décembre prochain, vous pourrez découvrir des sections thématiques accessibles sur trois périodes de 7 jours. • Le tout appuyé par de nombreux contenus en ligne dont : – des tables rondes en ligne 💫 – des baladodiffusions 🎧 – des capsules vidéos 🎥 • En 2020, profitez chez vous, du seul festival québécois entièrement dédié au documentaire sur une plus longue période ! 👁️👁️ (Lien dans la bio) • [️ 👀️ #RIDM2020 ] • The RIDM will be a hybrid event for its 23rd edition! 🔈✨ • A three weeks online program with live events. From November 12 to December 2, you will be able to discover thematic sections accessible over three 7-day periods. • All of this will be supported by ample online contents, including : – online round tables 💫 – podcasts 🎧 – video clips 🎥 • In 2020, enjoy at home and for longer, Quebec’s only film festival dedicated to documentaries ! 👁️👁️ (Link in the bio)

A post shared by R I D M (@ridm_festival) on

The 23rd edition of the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) has been extended to three weeks this year for a new hybrid edition

For more film coverage, please visit the Film section.