Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on civil rights leader John Lewis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement honouring American civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis, who sadly passed away yesterday from pancreatic cancer. Lewis was a close friend and fellow activist of Martin Luther King Jr., and President Barrack Obama has referred to him as his “hero.” RIP to a great man.
“John Lewis was a fearless advocate for what he knew to be true, and he never stopped fighting for equality and justice. My thoughts are with his family and friends – and all who have been inspired by his work, words, lifetime of service and action, and the good trouble he caused.”–Justin Trudeau
