Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on civil rights leader John Lewis

“…a fearless advocate for what he knew to be true, and he never stopped fighting for equality and justice.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement honouring American civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis, who sadly passed away yesterday from pancreatic cancer. Lewis was a close friend and fellow activist of Martin Luther King Jr., and President Barrack Obama has referred to him as his “hero.” RIP to a great man.

“John Lewis was a fearless advocate for what he knew to be true, and he never stopped fighting for equality and justice. My thoughts are with his family and friends – and all who have been inspired by his work, words, lifetime of service and action, and the good trouble he caused.” –Justin Trudeau

