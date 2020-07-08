PHOTOS: Lachine Marina will be transformed into a huge waterfront park

“Our administration is seizing every opportunity to make our metropolis greener and resilient.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just announced that Lachine Marina will be transformed into a massive waterfront park for Lachine residents and Montrealers to enjoy. Plante confirmed that the environment project is being done in part to help in the fight against climate change.

“Our administration is seizing every opportunity to make our metropolis greener and resilient. This is why the Lachine Marina will be transformed into a vast waterfront park accessible to all! 🌿🌊 This major environmental restoration and riverbank stabilization project will ensure Lachine residents and Montrealers have exceptional access to water in this future park located opposite the banks of Lachine and René-Lévesque Park.

“The transformation of the Lachine Marina represents a concrete gesture in terms of ecological transition and the fight against climate change, for the pleasure and well-being of the population and future generations.”

Notre administration saisit toutes les occasions de rendre notre métropole plus verte et résiliente. C'est pourquoi le Port de plaisance de Lachine sera transformé en un vaste parc riverain accessible à toutes et à tous! 🌿🌊 @Lachine_MTL @RobertBeaudry (1/3) #cemtl #polmtl pic.twitter.com/qQJIipDKfx — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 8, 2020

Transformation du Port de plaisance de @Lachine_MTL: ce futur parc représente un geste concret en matière de transition écologique et de lutte contre les changements climatiques, pour le plaisir et le bien-être de la population et des générations futures. (3/3) #cemtl #polmtl pic.twitter.com/QYIvFDaqge — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 8, 2020

