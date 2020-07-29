Parking in Montreal is now cheaper downtown to help encourage shopping

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has reminded Montrealers that parking downtown is less expensive than it used to be, in order to encourage shopping at downtown businesses. Despite it being far easier to take public transit downtown, or a taxi or Uber, this is still a great initiative to help the local economy.

The parking price at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal has been reduced by 40% at all times. Parking at Complexe Desjardins during the week is free for one hour with a proof of purchase of $25 from any of its merchants, and free for two hours with a $50 POP. Complexe Desjardins is also offering a 50% discount on evenings and weekends. For more details, please click here.

“The City of Montreal, the Palais des Congrès and the Complexe Desjardins are providing you with 1,000 parking spaces at reduced prices to enable you to encourage businesses downtown, in compliance with health instructions!” —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

La @MTL_Ville, le @Palais_Montreal et le @complexeDesj mettent à votre disposition 1000 espaces de stationnement à prix réduit afin de vous permettre d'encourager les commerçant•es du @CentrevilleMTL, dans le respect des consignes sanitaires! https://t.co/4vXkrj8Awb #polmtl pic.twitter.com/JTYhq0nfFr — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 29, 2020 Parking in downtown Montreal at the Palais des Congrès and Complexe Desjardins is now cheaper to help encourage shopping

For more in Montreal city, please visit the City section.