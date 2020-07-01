P.K. Subban on what it means to be Canadian

P.K. Subban appeared earlier today as a surprise guest on CBC’s Canada Day Special with Andrew Chang, in order to thank all healthcare workers for their hard work over the past few months throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “You guys have been doing a great job on the front lines, working hard to try to crush this thing,” Subban said. “So on behalf of everyone, I just want to say thank you. Thank you so much.” Subban has been a champion of healthcare in Canada, pledging in 2015, one year before he was traded to the Nashville Predators, to raise $10-million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital by 2022.

P.K. Subban was then asked by Andrew Chang how he approaches Canada Day, given the current climate affecting the country.

“I’m a strong believer in our country,” Subban said. “I’ve represented our country in many different ways, from the Governor giving me the Medal of Honour to the donations to the hospital. People come together in Canada and they come together better than any other country I’ve ever seen. I’m so proud to be a Canadian, and I really believe the best days are ahead. What we’ve seen over the past few months is a willingness for people to educate themselves, whether it be about this pandemic and the virus going on, but also about issues in our society.

“I’ve been a firm believer that you have to use your platform. Everyone’s platform is different — some people work on television, some people have social media, some people are front-line workers and that’s their platform to make a difference. We all have to take the initiative onto ourselves to say, ‘What are you doing to make a difference? What are you doing to make our society a better place and our communities better places for children and the next generation that’s coming?’ That’s how I see my impact, is just continuing to use my platform. Yes, I’m a hockey player, that’s what I do for a living, that’s what pays the bills. But I also do understand that there’s a lot of kids who look up to me, and not just myself but my peers. There are plenty of other Canadian hockey players in the league who are great role models: Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Jonathan Toews, guys who have had successful careers. And I think together, using our platform in the NHL, we’re going to do some special things moving forward and hopefully that sets an example, not just for Canadians, but for people all around the world.”

Happy Canada Day🇨🇦😁 Nothing like home❤️

