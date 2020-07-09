Montreal to remove anti-sleep benches that stigmatize homelessness

These benches should never have been installed in the first place.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city will be removing benches from Cabot Square that were placed there yesterday, as they stigmatize homelessness. The benches, which have two metal arm rests to prevent people from sleeping on them, were arranged by the previous (Coderre) administration.

“These are the old benches set up by the previous administration that I have extensively condemned,” Plante wrote. “This bench has no place in the vicinity of Square Cabot because it contributes to the stigmatization of people experiencing homelessness. It will be immediately withdrawn.

“As a city, we have a long way to go to develop better reflexes on the installation of public furniture to be more inclusive and I am in this battle.”

Il s’agit des vieux bancs mis en place par la précédente administration que j’ai abondamment condamné. Ce banc n’a pas sa place dans les environs du Square Cabot parce qu’il participe à la stigmatisation des personnes en situation d’itinérance. Il sera immédiatement retiré. https://t.co/0vw6C0x1cY — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 9, 2020 City of Montreal to remove anti-sleep benches due to stigmatization of homelessness

