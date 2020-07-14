Style

Montreal streetwear brand Artgang launch collab with Holt Renfrew Ogilvy

by CultMTL

Available in-store and online.

The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration launched yesterday at l’Espace Holt, near the main entrance of the Ogilvy store at 1307 Ste-Catherine W. The collection has 11 pieces, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, a bag and baseball hat, and can also be purchased online on the Artgang website. Check out some of the campaign images below, featuring Montrealers Naadei, Walla P and Dr. Mad.

Nous sommes fiers d'annoncer notre collaboration avec Holt Renfrew Ogilvy: Les produits Artgang seront disponibles à L'Espace Holt, à l'entrée principale du légendaire Ogilvy (1307 Sainte-Catherine Ouest),  du 14 juillet au 8 août 2020. Les produits seront également disponibles sur nos sites web respectifs.  We are proud to announce the release of our collaboration with Holt Renfrew Ogilvy: Artgang products will be available at L'Espace Holt, at the main entrance of legendary Ogilvy store, 1307 Sainte-Catherine W.  from July 13th to August 8th. The products will also be available on our online shops. À l'invitation de Holt, nous avons développé une collection d'items  conçus exclusivement pour l'occasion. Nous l'avons entourée de plusieurs classiques. En voici un aperçu ci-bas… Following the invitation of Holt, we have created a collection that includes some of our original products as well as pieces designed exclusively for Holt Renfrew. Sneak peek below…Inspiré par la haute vie, notre photo shoot a eu lieu sur l'un des plus prestigieux terrains de golf de nuit Lavalois.  Cet environnement splendide a permis à nos joueurs de démontrer leurs talents ainsi que notre nouvelle collection . Inspired by the high life, our photo shoot took place on one of Laval's most prestigious night golf course. This was the perfect setup for our players to showcase their talent and our new collection. D'autres annonces suivront d'ici le 8 août et seront publiées sur nos réseaux sociaux. À suivre… Et mille mercis! More news and releases will be disclosed until August 8th. Stay posted on IG and FB. Thank you for your business and support.

Some images from the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration featuring Montrealers Naadei, Walla P and Dr. Mad

The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy x Artgang Montreal collaboration is available until August 8. For more details, please click here.

