Circus arts centre TOHU to perform mobile shows in St-Michel this summer

TOHU, the circus arts centre in Montreal, has announced that they will be performing mobile shows and performances in front of St-Michel balconies this summer for residents, as well as setting up training actitivies for seniors. TOHU just completed a fundraiser called TOHU’s Net, where they were able to raise almost $50,000 — $30,000 more than their $20,000 goal. This initiatives marks a truly original and kind way to give back to the St-Michel community, where TOHU’s performing arts centre is located.

“To St-Michel balconies! Until the end of summer, we are storming the St-Michel district. Mobile shows, gentle training activities for seniors, and of course, circus performances are on the program! Get ready to laugh and have fun! Keep your eyes open, listen carefully and be on the lookout as our schedule will remain a mystery to avoid crowds. Meet on your balcony or in front of your house to witness the festivities. A big thank you to Les Foutoukours and to our partner Keurig Canada, who, through their loyal support, makes these events possible.“ —TOHU on their St-Michel balconies initiative

For more on TOHU, please visit their website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit our Arts section .