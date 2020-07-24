tohu st-michel circus montreal balconies

La TOHU | Instagram. Photo by Chantal Levesque

Arts

Circus arts centre TOHU to perform mobile shows in St-Michel this summer

by CultMTL

A unique and kind way to entertain the community.

TOHU, the circus arts centre in Montreal, has announced that they will be performing mobile shows and performances in front of St-Michel balconies this summer for residents, as well as setting up training actitivies for seniors. TOHU just completed a fundraiser called TOHU’s Net, where they were able to raise almost $50,000 — $30,000 more than their $20,000 goal. This initiatives marks a truly original and kind way to give back to the St-Michel community, where TOHU’s performing arts centre is located.

“To St-Michel balconies! Until the end of summer, we are storming the St-Michel district. Mobile shows, gentle training activities for seniors, and of course, circus performances are on the program! Get ready to laugh and have fun! Keep your eyes open, listen carefully and be on the lookout as our schedule will remain a mystery to avoid crowds. Meet on your balcony or in front of your house to witness the festivities. A big thank you to Les Foutoukours and to our partner Keurig Canada, who, through their loyal support, makes these events possible.

—TOHU on their St-Michel balconies initiative
View this post on Instagram

| Aux balcons Saint-Michel! 🤸‍♀️ Jusqu’à la fin de l’été, nous prenons d’assaut le quartier Saint-Michel 😀 Spectacles déambulatoires, activités douces d’entraînement pour aînés, et bien sûr, performances circassiennes sont au programme! Préparez-vous à rire et à vous divertir! Gardez l’œil ouvert, tendez l’oreille et soyez aux aguets comme notre horaire restera un mystère afin d’éviter les attroupements. Rendez-vous sur votre balcon ou devant votre maison pour assister aux festivités. Un grand merci aux @foutoukours 🙌🏻 à notre partenaire @keurigcanada qui, par son fidèle soutien, rend possible la réalisation de ses événements. . 📸: @clevesque . #stmichelmtl #cirqueaubalcon #cirquemtl

A post shared by La TOHU (@la_tohu) on

Montreal circus arts centre TOHU will perform mobile shows in St-Michel for residents this summer with Les Foutoukours, with support from Keurig Canada

For more on TOHU, please visit their website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit our Arts section .